EFCC Has Not Accused Me Of Fraud, Says Okupe

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Doyin Okupe, says he has not been accused of fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He stated this during his appearance on Sunrise Daily, Channels Television’s breakfast show on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okupe, who is a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, wondered why he should be prosecuted for paying his salaries.

“For taking money to pay salaries and run my office, I have 59 charges,” he decried.

The PDP chieftain added, “But what I want to make clear here is that in the charge sheet of the EFCC … there is nowhere they have accused me of fraud.

“There is no fraud, there is nothing; what they said is that I received money from the (former) National security Adviser (NSA) to pay salaries when I should have known that the NSA got the money he was giving me through fraudulent means.”

Okupe said his arraignment by the anti-graft agency was politically motivated, describing it as an attempt to silence him.

He explained that the case began about two and a half years ago, and was investigated for almost nine months.

The PDP chieftain said the commission told him that they had nothing against him but that if there was any other issue, they would call him.

He, however, insisted that his recent arrest and arraignment had political motives in the face of the electioneering period.

“People decided that one of the best things is to keep this man quiet, let us go and dig up that case,” Okupe said.

He alleged, “What is my case? The case is that the NSA was the one that was funding my office on a monthly basis; that cannot be an offence. I have 59 charges.”