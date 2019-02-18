Election Shift: Oshiomhole Accuses INEC Of Conspiring With PDP

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in taking the decision to postpone the elections.

“Whatever information INEC conveyed to PDP, they ought to have conveyed it to us,” Oshiomhole said during an APC caucus meeting which held on Monday in Abuja.

He alleged, “What INEC is doing in collusion with PDP is to get PDP to be shouting ‘they want INEC chairman removed. The more I listened to the explanation from INEC chairman, the more disgusted I was. If it was just about disgust, I can manage my feelings; it raises my suspicion about who is behind this agenda.”

“The more explanations INEC chairman did, the more questions that were left unanswered. I think INEC deserves to make explanation to us, not because we a are a governing party but because we are a major player,” the APC chairman added.

He insisted that his party had no idea about the election shift, saying they got to know about the “INEC magic” less than six hours into the elections earlier scheduled for Saturday last week.

Oshiomhole explained that his party called the meeting to reassure Nigerians that it was committed to free and fair elections, saying the party won’t compromise on that.

He claimed that there was a foul play in postponing the elections, in the way, he said, he watched how PDP members were commending INEC for the courage to take the decision.

The APC chairman said although he supported the call to remove the INEC chairman, it was a false alarm aimed at distracting the lovers of true democracy.

“Our commitment to democracy is non-negotiable; our people’s determination to elect Mr President is not at the mercy of any institution, including INEC,” he asserted.

Oshiomhole added, “If you ask me, I will say as APC chairman too, I second (PDP National Chairman) Uche Secondus. I have no difficulty in seconding Secondus to have a new INEC chairman if that is what it takes to have a credible election. But this is fake,” he alleged.

