PHOTOS: Security Agencies Step Up Surveillance In Abuja Ahead Of Elections

Security agencies have stepped up surveillance in Nigeria’s capital Abuja ahead of the start of the general elections on Saturday.

In various parts of the city, police vehicles and motorcycles were seen on Friday with helicopters Nigerian Air Force helicopters providing aerial surveillance as well.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, said in a statement earlier in the day that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had issued fresh directives to police formations to tighten all security arrangements put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

Photos: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun