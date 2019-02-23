Explosion Rocks Borno, Police Evacuate Bomb From IDP Camp

An explosion on Saturday rocked the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP)camp in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on election day as voters were said to be waiting for accreditation.

Following the incident, residents of the area were thrown into panic and loud sounds were heard around the Pompomari area of the state.

The police EOD team also evacuated live artillery bomb from the Teachers village at the IDP camp.

The ammunition, shot from an RPG had thrown residents of Maiduguri into panic.

The explosions which started around 5:30 am were sustained till 6:15 causing panic in the city.

Although the military is yet to respond to the incident but the Commissioner of Police Dalmatian Chukwu believes it is a friendly fire as according to him the military are only testing their equipment.

However, the situation has caused a set back in the camp with electoral officers just setting up for the day’s business, almost an hour behind schedule.

It is not clear if there are casualties from other parts of the town where the ammunition landed