PDP Demands Unconditional Release Of Buba Galadima

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the immediate release of the spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign council, Buba Galadima, by the Department of State Security.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party’s Chairman, Uche Secondus, condemned the arrest, while describing Galadima as a patriot whose patriotic deeds “have strongly been highlighted by various Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari”.

“What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech,” Secondus said.

He further stated that while the nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs during Saturday’s elections, none of those responsible for the violence has been arrested by the security operatives, “yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested”.

The PDP insists that though the arrest is the latest in a pattern of anti-democratic actions by the government, it will not be intimidated.

In an earlier statement, the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that Galadima had been whisked away by masked security operatives on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the DSS has denied the reports.