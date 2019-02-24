Rivers Government Promises To Seek Justice Over Killings

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says that the government will pursue justice for all those murdered in cold blood allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian army in Abonnema and other towns during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike vowed that all those involved in the act would not go unpunished.

He said: “Let it be known that those who masterminded the murderous assault on Abonnema and other communities in Rivers State last Saturday have bloodstains on their hands, for which they are all answerable before the Almighty God,” he said.

“I wish to assure all and sundry that we shall as a government pursues justice for the families of the victims against the perpetrators of the mayhem, killings and destructions in Abonema, Buguma, Degema and other places no matter how powerful they may seem and how long it may take.”

Governor Wike asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct the army to pull out of Abonnema so that the people can resume their normal lives.