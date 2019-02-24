U.S. Consul-General Calls For End To Violence In Rivers

The United States Consul-General to Nigeria, John Bray, has called for an end to the violence and deaths associated with Saturday’s elections in Rivers State.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike, the U.S. envoy decried the violence that greeted the polls in some parts of the state.

READ ALSO: Rivers Government Promises To Seek Justice Over Killings

Seven people, including a soldier, were said to have died in Abonnema in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State following a clash between suspected political thugs and soldiers.

Two PDP agents were also said to have been killed in Emohua Local Government Area on Saturday. “I am here as an international observer.

We have been watching elections in Rivers State. I am not here to grade elections or anything like that. I am just here to say that there has been enough violence,” Mr. Bray told the governor.

He added, “Enough people have died. I am here today to speak with all the different candidates and party leaders.”