Amosun Reacts To Victory, Thanks Ogun People

Governor Ibikunle Amosun has commended security agencies for performing up to par in their job during last weekend’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor was declared the winner of Ogun Central Senatorial District in the early hours of Monday, February 25, after polling 88,110 votes to defeat his closest rival Solomon Sanyaolu of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 33,276 votes.

The result was announced by INEC’s returning officer, Professor Ayinde Akanbi.

The governor who dedicated his victory to the people of the state said the poll came and went peacefully in spite of speculations that it would be violence-ridden.He asked those who lost to take the result in good faith and work toward making the state stronger.

Governor Amosun promised to resume the campaign for his preferred governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).