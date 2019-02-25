BREAKING: Sabi, Bima, Declared Winners Of Niger North And South Senatorial Seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)) has officially declared the Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of the APC as the elected Senator for Niger North Senatorial District.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi of the APC polled 161,420, while Hon Muhammad Sani Duba of the PDP polled 77,109.

The returning officer at the constituency collation centre, Prof Musa Matthew Kolo declared the results at the Senatorial Collation Center FCE Kontagora.

Meanwhile, Bima Mohammed Enagi of the All Progressives Congress has been declared the winner of the Niger South Senatorial election having polled a total of 160,614 votes ahead of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Shehu Baba Agaie who polled a total of 90,978 votes.

Similarly, Mohammed Sani Musa of the All Progressives Congress has been declared winner the Niger East Senatorial District Election having polled total votes of 229,415 ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate who polled a total of 116,143 votes.

The declaration was made by the Returning Officer for the Niger East Senatorial District election, Prof Audu Jiga.