FG Warns Against Plan To Truncate Electoral Process

The Federal Government has warned against plans by some in the opposition to cause a constitutional crisis by truncating the electoral process and making the February 23, 2019 elections inconclusive.

The warning is contained in a statement on Monday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued.

He accused the PDP of laying the groundwork for a constitutional crisis by unleashing what it described as the party’s “talking heads” on the public space to claim victory from Saturday’s election, even when INEC has yet to announce the result.

He said that by usurping the role of INEC through the announcement of result, the PDP has violated the Electoral Act and should face very serious consequences.

”This confirms what we said in a series of pre-election press conferences, that the PDP – realizing it cannot win a free and fair election – will do everything possible to scuttle the polls, failing which it will proceed to the next stage, which is to discredit the entire electoral process, including the result, with the ultimate aim of precipitating a constitutional crisis and pushing for an interim government,” he said.

The minister wondered why those who parade themselves as Democrats would “show such disdain for the electoral process, which is a key ingredient of democracy.”

He called on the security agencies check the activities of the PDP in this regard by arresting and prosecuting anyone, who announces the result of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, other than INEC.