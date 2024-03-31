FG Installing CCTV, Solar Lights On Third Mainland Bridge, Says Umahi

The Federal Government is ramping up security at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos with the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) and solar lights as parts of the repair works.

One of Africa’s longest bridges has been under repairs for weeks, causing gridlock to motorists and other road users.

While it has been billed to reopen in the coming days, Works Minister David Umahi said part of the repair work includes the installation of CCTV to combat crime and illegal mining around the bridge.

“When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done. But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are doing illegal mining of the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as even destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.”

‘Taking Back This Country’

The former Ebonyi State governor also says President Bola Tinubu’s government is on the right track, expressing optimism that he will be re-elected as Nigeria’s leader in 2027.

“You must know that the coming onboard of Mr President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it,” the minister said.

“So, I strongly believe and I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because this administration is born of God.”

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs,” the minister noted on the show,” he said.

“So, we are taking back this country and giving back this country to Nigerians and that’s what Mr President has come to do and we are just there to give him support.”