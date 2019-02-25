Oscar Winners In Main Categories

Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’; Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for ‘The Favourite’; Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’; and Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for ‘Green Book’ pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

 

Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

“Green Book” took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.

Top acting honors were shared among four different films.

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best foreign language film: “Roma” (Mexico)

Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Best original screenplay: “Green Book” – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman” – Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Best original score: “Black Panther” – Ludwig Goransson

