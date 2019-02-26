Buhari Visits Presidential Campaign Office In Abuja

On arrival in Abuja from Daura, Katsina State, on Monday, February 25, President Muhammadu Buhari visited the Campaign Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress in the nation’s capital, where he received updates on the performance of the party in the Presidential Elections.

He was accompanied by APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the APC Director of Election Planning and Monitoring, Babatunde Fashola, Director Contacts and Mobilization, Hadiza Bala Usman, Director General of the Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi.

CLICK HERE FOR MINUTE BY MINUTE UPDATE ON THE RESULTS AS THEY ARE BEING COLLATED