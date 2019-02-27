Buhari Re-Elected President

Channels Television  
Updated February 27, 2019
Buhari Re-Elected President For Next Four Years
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has been declared winner of the Presidential election held on February 23, 2019.

Buhari, who is the incumbent President, defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to emerge winner in the keenly contested poll.

Announcing the final results of the election on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said President Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival and the PDP candidate, Atiku, who polled 11,262,978.

LIVE: Buhari Wins 2019 Presidential Election

From start, Buhari proved to be the man to beat, leading all other candidates and ending with a wide margin of almost four million votes ahead of Atiku, and drawing his largest block of votes from the core Northern states.

The 76-year-old Buhari won in a total of 19 states, scoring the statutory 25 per cent of total votes cast in those states, while his main challenger, Atiku, won in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

With the announced result, President Buhari has satisfied the requirement of the law, which states that to be declared president, a candidate must have a majority of votes cast nationwide and at least 25 per cent of votes cast in two-thirds of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The announcement of Buhari as winner brings to an end six days of an electoral process that began effectively after a week of postponement, prompted by logistical challenges in the distribution of electoral materials, according to INEC.

The shift in the date of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23 from February 16 had triggered outrage across the country, heightening tension among the citizens and the political parties, with the ruling APC and main opposition PDP accusing each other of colluding with INEC to influence the outcome of the elections.

It also generated concern among local and international observer missions, casting doubt about the credibility of the process.

The fears were soon dispelled as INEC stepped up its communication with stakeholders, offering the assurance that it was set to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Buhari’s victory comes amid protest by the main opposition party against what it describes as lack of level playing field in the run-up to the presidential election, as well as observed lapses in the electoral process, including alleged over-voting, vote buying and other forms of electoral manipulations.

SNPARTYTOTAL VOTES POLLED
1A19,209
2AA14,380
3AAC33,953
4AAP8,902
5ABP4,523
6ACD11,325
7ACPN7,223
8ADC97,874
9ADP54,930
10AGA4,689
11AGAP3,071
12ANDP3,104
13ANN16,779
14ANP3,586
15ANRP4,340
16APA36,866
17APC15,191,847 ….. WINNER
18APDA26,558
19APGA66,851
20APM26,039
21APP3,585
22ASD2,146
23AUN1,092
24BNPP1,649
25CAP1,111
26CC2,391
27CNP1,874
28DA2,769
29DPC5,242
30DPP14,483
31FRESH4,554
32FJP4,174
33GDPN41,852
34GPN4,924
35HDP1,663
36ID1,845
37JMPP1,853
38KP1,911
39LM1,438
40LP5,074
41MAJA2,651
42MMN14,540
43MPN2,752
44MPN2,752
45NAC2,279
46NCMP1,378
47NCP3,799
48NDCP1,192
49NDLP1,588
50NEPP1,524
51NFD4,096
52NIP2,248
53NNPP6,111
54NPC10,081
55NRM6,229
56NUP5,323
57PCP110,196
58PDP11,262,978
59PPA21,822
60PPC8,979
61PPN4,622
62PT2,613
63RAP2,972
64RBNP1,792
65RP2,388
66SDP34,746
67SNC28,680
68SNP3,941
69UDP3,970
70UP1,561
71UPN1,631
72WTPN732
73YES2,394
74YPP21,886

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had declared that the results as being announced by INEC in Abuja were unacceptable by the party.

The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to halt the collation and announcement of results, insisting that the outcomes were not valid.

Also echoing the PDP National Chairman in a statement on Tuesday, the Deputy Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Tanimu Turaki, said, “We have evidence from the smart card reader accreditation data that what is being announced by INEC has been seriously tampered with and manipulated.”

He stated further, “The PDP predicates its demand on available evidence to the effect that data from the card readers are being reconfigured to suit the manipulations, rigging, and over-voting already carried out during the election in some states by the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The election this year is the sixth since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. Buhari was first elected President in 2015, on his fourth attempt to lead the country.



More on Main Stories

Buhari Takes Strong Lead In Katsina As Atiku Wins In Taraba

Buhari Leads As INEC Collates Results Of 17 States And FCT

Atiku Defeats Buhari In FCT

President Buhari Defeats Atiku In Ekiti, Osun States

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV