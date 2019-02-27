NLC Congratulates Buhari, Asks Other Candidates To Accept Result

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday by its President, Ayuba Wabba, the union urged the co-contenders of the President in the poll to respect the peace agreement they signed and accept the outcome.

It said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to congratulate Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being the second person to get re-elected since the return to civilian rule twenty years ago.

“We also wish to congratulate other candidates for their participation and urge them to accept the outcome of the election, and adherence to the peace accord they had signed before the election.”

Noting that the election was keenly contested, the NLC asked President Buhari and any aggrieved party to put the interest of the nation first.

It stressed that no candidate’s victory or loss at the election was worth the life or property of any citizen.

“Mr President won in 2015 on his campaign promise to fight corruption, restore security and grow the economy. From his re-election, this may have boded well with the greater majority of the people who voted for him,” the union said.

On its part, the NLC promised to work with the social partners, government and organised private sector to ensure that Nigerians, especially, workers get dividends of democracy as when due.

It stated that worker-pensioner-issues, especially salaries, pensions, and welfare, would continue to dominate its engagement with the government.

The union further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the elections in spite of the initial glitches.

It, however, asked the electoral body to urgently correct the lapses identified so far in order to conduct more credible elections in the future.

The NLC added, “Finally, our most profound commendation goes to the millions of Nigerians who defied all odds to perform their civic duty.

“Similarly, our deep condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives. We demand that the culprits be brought to book in accordance with our laws.”