Evans’ Trial Fails To Continue In Court

The trial of suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, failed to continue on Friday at a Lagos High Court in the Igbosere area of Lagos.

Evans’ trial suffered the setback because the defence counsel, Chino Obiagwu, did not make an appearance but sent a letter informing Justice Adedayo Akintoye of his absence.

No member of Evans’ legal team, including Olanrewaju Ajanaku, was present.

Consequently, the judge adjourned till March 22 at 10am for the address by counsels for trial-within-trial.

The adjournment followed a previous one of January 31, foisted on the court by the non-appearance of another defence counsel, Emmanuel Ochai, following which the judge adjourned till March 1.

At the commencement of proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Y. G. Oshoala, drew the court’s attention to the absence of Evans’ counsel and Ochai’s January 31st absence.

“This is not the first time such is happening,” Oshoala said. “The Supreme Court stated that the court is not a slave of time that must wait for a party to come and present his case.”

H added, “We submit that the court cannot wait for them.”

The prosecution counsel also directed the court’s mind to the need to do justice to all parties which included the state, defendant, and the public.

Making an order for adjournment, Justice Akintoye, however, said, “I’ve noted your observation; I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt because the defence counsel is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).”

“I assume he is not just wasting the time of the court,” the judge held.

He also made the same order in a sister case involving Evans.

Evans is facing two separate charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, before Justice Akintoye.

In the first charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, and Victor Aduba.

The four were arraigned on June 26, 2018, following the dismissal of Evans’ objection to a five-count of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by the Lagos State government.

The defendants and others at large allegedly committed the offences on September 7, 2015, at Seventh Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

The allegedly conspired and kidnapped one James Uduji, obtained a ransom of $1.2million, and shot him on the shoulder while trying to kill him.

In the second charge, he is joined on trial with Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.