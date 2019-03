Organisers of the women’s alpine ski World Cup were forced to cancel the Super-G race in Sochi on Sunday due to unfavourable weather and course conditions.

Russian alpine ski federation spokeswoman Olga Laeva told AFP that heavy snowfall overnight gave the organisers no chance to prepare the race track in time.

“The snowfall ended too late,” she said. “We failed to remove it from the slope completely.

“The course is now too soft and unsuitable for staging the race. We have no other choice but to cancel the competitions as we don’t have enough time to prepare the track.”

On Friday heavy snowfall also forced organisers to cancel Saturday’s women’s downhill event at Sochi’s Rosa Khutor ski station.