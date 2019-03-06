‘Let’s Make Gubernatorial Polls Much Better Than The Presidential’, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday called on Nigerians to come out en’ masse to vote in the Governorship and States National Assembly polls, urging them to make Saturday’s elections better than that of February 23, 2019.

In his address, the President said, “Let us make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential which local and international observers have adjudged to be free and fair”.

The President noted that the forthcoming elections are as important as the Presidential polls, hence, the need for a massive turn out of voters.

“The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly. Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us and should touch our lives more directly,” President Buhari stressed.

He added, “I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers”.

President Buhari also encouraged the voters to avoid all form of malpractice in the coming polls, promising that the safety of all the electorates is guaranteed.

“I assure that the security agencies will be on hand to protect voters and ensure that the process is not undermined in any way.”

Below is the full statement as issued by President Buhari.

“PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S MESSAGE TO NIGERIANS ON THE FORTHCOMING GUBERNATORIAL ELECTIONS

6th March 2019

The second and final phase of the 2019 general elections comes up on Saturday, March 9, with Nigerians voting for governors and members of Houses of Assembly in the states.

Let me once again extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries as a result of accidents or criminal violence during the elections.

The onus is once again on qualified people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

With the presidential poll behind us, let us not become complacent, and fail to vote in the gubernatorial poll.

The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly.

Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us, and should touch our lives more directly. That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state levels.

I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers.

As a member of the All Progressives Congress, I recommend those standing on the platform of the party to you, as we are guided by progressive ideals, and we will not disappoint you.

Equally, I urge you to comport yourself properly, as you turn out for the election.

Avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, and any other action that does not conform with best electoral practices.

I assure you that the security agencies will be on hand to protect voters, and ensure that the process is not undermined in anyway.

Let’s make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which Local and International observers have adjudged to be free and fair.

May I repeat my appeal to our young people: do not allow yourselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

I have pledged a decent and credible electoral system for our country. I stand by that promise.

Let us together do the right thing on Saturday, so that the best hands can emerge at the states, and take us faster to the Next Level.

Thank you, and God bless our country. Amen.

Muhammadu Buhari

March 6, 2019”

President Buhari won the February 23 elections which were marred a bit by delays, card reader glitches and deaths due to violence.

Though the elections have been described by some observers as more peaceful than others in the past, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), however, disagree, claiming there was some level of malpractice that cannot be glossed over.

In seeking redress, the PDP on Tuesday filed a suit challenging the outcome of the elections.

On Saturday, March 9, Nigerians will again head to the polls to elect governors and state legislators.

The governorship election will hold in 29 states of 36 states in the country.