PDP Condemns Alleged Mass Arrest Of Members In Niger Delta

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described as on-going mass arrest and detention of its leaders and members in Rivers, Delta and Akwa-Ibom states, ahead of the governorship and state Assembly elections on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party accused the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of “turning the South-South zone into a war zone”.

It alleged that in Rivers State, leaders of the PDP were being hounded and forcefully picked up in a well-coordinated operation by military operatives.

The PDP called on Nigerians and the international community to note the development in the South-South, adding that, “The tension in the Niger Delta has been dangerously stretched and there is a limit to what the people can stomach in the face of such aggression”.

It added that the Niger Delta remained a stronghold of the PDP and no amount of intimidation and assault by the APC would change that.

“Our party, therefore, demands the immediate release of every PDP member arrested by the military as well as instant stoppage of military aggression in the region ahead of the elections.”

The party warned that if the trend was not checked, it would destroy the relative peace in the region and destabilise the nation.