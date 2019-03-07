Alleged $60,000 Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ecobank Plc, Staff

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned Ecobank Plc and one of its staff, Anieka Udoh, before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a five-count charge of conversion and fraud.

The charge was prepared and signed by the EFCC’s Head of Legal and Prosecution Department in Lagos, Mr Anselm Ozioko.

According to counts 1 & 2, the bank and its staff on or about the 26th of Jan, 2016 in Lagos, negligently failed to exercise due diligence in relation to the conduct of financial transactions with Major Gen. Umaru Mohammed by fraudulently opening and operating an Ecobank account in the name of the Maj. Gen. Mohammed without his knowledge and authority.

Counts 3 & 4 say the bank and its staff, Anieka Udoh fraudulently withdrew and converted the sum of $10,000 and another $50,000 from Major Mohammed’s domiciliary account without his knowledge and authority.

And count 5 says, the bank and its staff fraudulently converted Maj. Gen. Mohammed’s domiciliary account to a Naira account without his knowledge and authority and subsequently left a debit of N9.2m in the said Naira account.

The offences are all said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 7 sub-section 3a and b of the Advance Fee Fraud Act of 2006. The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The trial judge, Justice Saliu Saidu has ordered that the bank staff, Mr Udoh, be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending the hearing of his bail application. The court then adjourned till March the 12th, 2019.