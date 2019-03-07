Buhari Meets With Labour, Gives Assurance On N30,000 Minimum Wage

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that his government will meet their N30, 000 minimum wage demand.

The President gave the assurance when the NLC leadership visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Buhari questioned what the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did with the oil money when they were in power, reminding the NLC that he had intervened when they made their demand for 30,000 Naira as minimum wage, at a time when the nation was barely struggling to survive.

He also noted that the rail system was left undone and the power sector was left unfixed despite the 16billion naira earmarked for these projects.

The President described that expenditure made by the previous government as unprecedented and irresponsible.

He said the present administration was saddled with dealing with the ‘terrible mismanagement of the country’.

He acknowledged the pressure the union had faced in calling for an increase in the minimum wage and thanked them for the support they gave him during the elections.

On their own part, the NLC leaders congratulated President Buhari on his election victory.