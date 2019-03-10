House Of Assembly Member Dies Shortly After Re-Election

An All Progressives Congress member that was re-elected to the Plateau State House of Assembly has died.

Mr. Ezekiel Bauda Afon, representing Pengana Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, was said to have slumped and died on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Jos, the state capital.

The APC Secretary in the state, Bashir Sati confirmed the death of the lawmaker, whom he described as “a gentleman to the core, loving and a dedicated member of the party who served the state diligently.”

Mr. Afon was elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2015 to represent Pengana Constituency of Bassa Local Government Area and was re-elected in the election that was held March 9, 2015, before his demise. The late legislator is survived by his wife and four children.