BREAKING: PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha Wins Imo Governorship Election

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State governorship election, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, has emerged governor-elect of the state.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, secured 273,404 votes to defeat defeated Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwosu, who was backed by Governor Rochas Okorocha, finished second with 190,364 votes; followed by Senator Uzodinma who got 96,458 votes.

Ihedioha was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta, at 11:57 pm on Monday night, bringing to a conclusion a dramatic collation process which also witnessed the arrest of two electoral officers for allegedly tampering with results.

The final collation for the state was one of the last to begin on Sunday with the process commencing late in the evening.

