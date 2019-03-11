Two Electoral Officers Arrested In Imo Collation Centre

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Returning Officer, Christian Ogbuagbu, in Imo State has handed over two collation officers to security agents over the manipulation of results in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

The collation officer, Ehirim Kelechi, confirmed to the RO that after issuing duplicates of the results to party agents, he altered the original copy, injecting more than 1,000 votes to the results.

This was discovered after the results he read out at the collation centre was disputed by party agents and the RO compared the results.

The RO subsequently handed the matter over to security operatives who arrested them.

He said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, firstly, the results of the ward, Obitti/Mgbishi, stands cancelled because after the CO had given the results to the agents.”

“I have been advised to note that the action constitutes electoral malpractice. I hereby hand over the case to the security agents to handle.”

More to follow…