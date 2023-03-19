APC Wins 9 Of 12 LGAs, As INEC Postpones Final Result Announcement In Ebonyi

Announcement of final result of the march 18th, 2023, governorship election for Ebonyi State has been postponed.

Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state Ugochi Onyeka, made the announcement following the inability of the returning and collation officers for Ishielu Local Government Area, to reconcile figures compiled with the ICT desk at collation centre today.

Meanwhile, out of the thirteen local government areas where elections took place on Saturday, twelve LGS have their results announced putting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead, with wins in nine LGAs.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate Professor Ben Odo has won two LGAs while Dr. Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party won one Local Government Area.

The REC for Ebonyi State, Ugochi Onyeka, however, informed all present including security chiefs, parties representatives and the media that final collation and announcement will be made 10am tomorrow.