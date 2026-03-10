Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind Of Kidnap, Killing Of Ebonyi Monarch

Following ongoing investigations into the kidnapping and murder of HRH Eze Francis Igwe, the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area, the police say they have arrested the mastermind behind the incident.

Eze Francis Igwe, father of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, was kidnapped on March 1, 2026, while on his way to church in Ndufu-Alike.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the police spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, said that on March 8, 2026, operatives of the command arrested one of the suspects and the alleged mastermind, identified as Nwazunku Stephen, at his hideout in Ikwo Local Government Area, following sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations.

READ ALSO: Abducted Ex-Deputy Governor’s Father Killed In Ebonyi

He noted that the suspect has since provided useful information and is currently assisting the command in the ongoing investigation.

Ukandu added that on March 7, 2026, one of the suspects led operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to his lair.

During a search of the location, officers recovered one SMG rifle, one pump-action rifle, three locally made Beretta pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, ten live cartridges, a machete, a shovel, and assorted charms.

The command assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that all those connected to the crime will be apprehended and brought to justice.

The monarch was reportedly killed a day after he was abducted.