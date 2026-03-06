Gov Nwifuru Mourns Ex-Dep Gov’s Father Killed By Kidnappers, Says Perpetrators Will Face Justice

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has charged security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction and murder of the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area, Eze Francis Igwe.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor.

Governor Nwifuru also cancelled the scheduled executive council meeting and led members of the council to the palace of the late monarch to commiserate with the family.

He disclosed that some suspects had been arrested by the police in connection with the crime and assured that all the perpetrators would be fished out and made to face the law.

He described the slain traditional ruler as an accomplished elder statesman and a courageous leader who served his people with dedication.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the royal father, the governor encouraged the family and the entire Ikwo Noyo clan to bear the loss with fortitude.

The eldest son of the late monarch and former deputy governor of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe, appreciated the efforts made by the governor to rescue their father from the hands of his captors.

“Though our father is not here today to appreciate you, his entire family will remain eternally grateful for your efforts,” he was quoted as saying.

Monarch’s Abduction

Eze Igwe was abducted on Sunday on his way to church.

The armed men riding on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle, forced him out, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ebonyi State Command, Joshua Ukandu, stated that the monarch was killed a day after he was abducted.

Ukandu explained that following the abduction of the royal father, operatives of the command immediately launched intensive operations aimed at rescuing him.

The suspects reportedly confessed during interrogation that the monarch had been killed on March 2, 2026, and also volunteered to lead operatives to their hideout and assist in the recovery of the victim’s remains.

Insecurity has become a recurring challenge in Nigeria, with several cases of abductions reported in different parts of the country.