Man City Thrash Schalke To Reach Champions League Quarter Finals

Updated March 12, 2019
Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates with teammates Leroy Sane (L) and David Silva (R) after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match against Schalke 04 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 12, 2019. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Manchester City thrashed Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to romp into the Champions League quarter-finals and keep their quadruple bid alive.

Pep Guardiola’s men held a 3-2 lead from the first leg, and equalled the record winning margin in a Champions League knockout-stage game as winger Leroy Sane scored once and assisted three other goals against his former club.

UEFA Champions League leading scorers after Tuesday’s matches:

8 goals: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

6 goals: Marega (FC Porto), Messi (Barcelona), Tadic (Ajax)

5 goals: Aguero (Manchester City), Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (Roma), Kane (Tottenham), Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Paris SG)

4 goals: Benzema (Real Madrid), Ronaldo (Juventus), Jesus (Manchester City), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Icardi (Inter Milan), Mbappe (Paris SG), Sane (Manchester City)

