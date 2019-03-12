Man City Thrash Schalke To Reach Champions League Quarter Finals

Manchester City thrashed Schalke 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to romp into the Champions League quarter-finals and keep their quadruple bid alive.

Pep Guardiola’s men held a 3-2 lead from the first leg, and equalled the record winning margin in a Champions League knockout-stage game as winger Leroy Sane scored once and assisted three other goals against his former club.

UEFA Champions League leading scorers after Tuesday’s matches:

8 goals: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

6 goals: Marega (FC Porto), Messi (Barcelona), Tadic (Ajax)

5 goals: Aguero (Manchester City), Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (Roma), Kane (Tottenham), Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Paris SG)

4 goals: Benzema (Real Madrid), Ronaldo (Juventus), Jesus (Manchester City), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Icardi (Inter Milan), Mbappe (Paris SG), Sane (Manchester City)

AFP