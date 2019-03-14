Lagos Building Collapse: Rescue Operations Concluded – State Govt

The Lagos State Government says rescue operations following the building collapse in the Ita Faji area of the state, have been concluded.

The government said this via its Twitter handle on Thursday, after emergency officials said they had reached ‘ground zero’ on the site, meaning that all the rubbles had been excavated and there was no evidence that anyone was still trapped.

This was disclosed after the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem-Muri Okunola, visited the scene of the incident in the early hours of Thursday for an on the spot assessment.

He also visited the hospitals where the rescued persons are receiving treatment.

According to the government, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Health are now intensifying efforts to save the lives of the rescued victims.