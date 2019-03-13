PHOTOS: Several Children Rescued At Site Of Lagos Building Collapse

Several children have been rescued so far from a three-story building which collapsed in the Ita faji area of Lagos Island.

They were rescued by officials from emergency rescue agencies and residents of the area, as hundreds swarmed the site.

The number of casualties is, however, yet to be determined as officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Police, Army and National Security and Civil Defence Force (NSCDC) have continued with rescue operations.

The building, situated at Massey Street at the Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island, is said to be about 30 years old.

It caved in at about 9:45 am on Wednesday.

Details later…

See photos below.