NAF Graduates 175 Special Forces Personnel Trained By Indigenous Instructors

As part of its contribution towards boosting internal security operations across the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday graduated another batch of Special Forces (SF) personnel.

The 175 graduating students of SF Course 4/2019 successfully completed the 10-week rigorous and intensive training in asymmetric warfare at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC), Kaduna, NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, revealed in a statement.

It was the first time in the history of the service that SF personnel would be trained wholly by NAF instructors.

Daramola said before now, the NAF had engaged the services of an Israeli company, the Four Troops Team, to train its personnel, aside overseas training in various countries such as Belarus, China and Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the Air Force had made deliberate efforts to re-position the service into a highly professional fighting force in the last four years.

According to him, this includes the training of over 1,000 SF personnel as part of the overall strategy for capacity building.

The Air Chief promised to sustain the training of SF personnel to enhance NAF force projection posture, while also improving its base defence/force protection capability.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the training, noting that NAF SF personnel were making huge impacts in the fight against terrorism and armed banditry across the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar listed examples of such achievements to include the recent arrest of armed bandits at Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, as well as the professional conduct of personnel deployed to support the police during the general elections.

He challenged the participants in the training to be prepared to do their best in all circumstances as their future assignments would require courage, good judgement and commitment.

The Air Marshal also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the priority attention given to the requirements of the NAF.

“The support provided by the Federal Government has no doubt positively impacted on the NAF and led to increased aircraft serviceability and availability as well as improved training and enhanced facilities,” he said.

See the photos below: