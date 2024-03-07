NAF Trainer Aircraft In Minor Mishap, Two Pilots Out Unscathed

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap on Thursday at about 2.35 pm.

In a statement, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the accident occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military Airfield.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Mushshak trainer aircraft was involved in a minor mishap earlier today, 7 March 2024, at about 2.35 pm,” he said.

“The accident, which occurred at about 3.5 nautical miles from Kaduna Military airfield, involved 2 pilots who were returning from a routine training flight. Luckily, both pilots came out of the crash unscathed.”

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since directed for preliminary investigation to ascertain the immediate cause of the crash.

