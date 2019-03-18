Four Rescued As Another Building Collapses In Lagos During Demolition

Another building has collapsed in Lagos Island during the ongoing demolition in the area.

The building, located at Egerton Square, Oke Arin collapsed on Monday afternoon trapping some persons.

Details about the collapse which comes less than a week after the Ita Faji collapse that claimed 20 lives are sketchy, but the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed it through its official Twitter account.

According to LASEMA, the building is one of those marked by the LASCBCA for demolition.

“The officials were on top of the building when some scavengers tried to remove the doors on the ground floor and the remaining parts of the building collapsed on them,” one of the tweets read.

It added that four scavengers sustained minor injuries and had been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The demolition of the building, as well as several others around the area commenced few days after the Ita Faji building collapse had triggered outrage across the country and condemnation of the government’s inability to enforce its rules regarding structures considered to have failed integrity test.

The government, on the other hand, insisted that prior to the unfortunate incident, most of the buildings in the area had been marked for demolition.

It, however, said it failed to follow through with the process because owners of some of the houses were adamant to relocate.

