Thiem Overtakes Federer After Indian Wells Triumph

Dominic Thiem climbed to a career-best ranking of fourth on Monday after clinching his maiden ATP Masters title with his defeat of Roger Federer at Indian Wells.

Austrian Thiem, who was also briefly ranked fourth in the world in late 2017, rose four places after beating Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to deny the Swiss star a record sixth Indian Wells crown.

Federer, 37, dropped one spot to fifth as the top three remained unchanged with Novak Djokovic ahead of Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev despite the Serb’s third-round exit in California.

Nadal, who pulled out of his semi-final with Federer due to a knee injury, will skip this week’s Miami Masters as he targets a return to competition for the clay-court season.

Juan Martin del Potro dropped three spots to eighth after he was unable to defend his Indian Wells crown because of a knee problem. The Argentine will also miss the Miami event.

ATP rankings on March 18:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,990 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,630

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,755 (+4)

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (-1)

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,235 (+1)

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115 (-1)

8. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,585 (-3)

9. John Isner (USA) 3,485

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,160

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,095

12. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,845 (+1)

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,345 (-1)

14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,275

15. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,230

16. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,021

17. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1,885

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875 (+1)

19. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,865 (-1)

20. David Goffin (BEL) 1,685 (+1)

AFP