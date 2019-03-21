IDPs Protest Over Shortage Of Food In Borno

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital are protesting over food shortage in their camp.

Men, women and children residing at the Gubio road IDP camp on Thursday confronted aid workers over what they described as a desperate situation.

Most of the protesters are new arrivals from Kukawa and Kalabalge, the Local Government Areas sacked by insurgents early this year, who say they are forced to sleep outside in open spaces.

It took the intervention of security personnel manning the camp to push back the protesting IDPs who were threatening to take to the streets.

The Gubio road camp is home to over 28,0000 displaced persons mostly from Monguno, Kukawa and Kalabalge Local Government of Borno state.