Boeing Will ‘Do Everything’ To Prevent Crashes – Official

Embattled aviation giant Boeing will do all it can to prevent future crashes like the two that killed nearly 350 people in recent months, a company official said Wednesday.

“We are going to do everything to make sure that accidents like this don’t happen again,” Mike Sinnet, Boeing’s vice president of product strategy, told reporters.

Boeing gathered hundreds of pilots and reporters at its factory to unveil a fix to the flight software of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft, which has been implicated in the latest air disasters.