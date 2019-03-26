Boeing 737 MAX Makes Emergency Landing During US Transfer: FAA

Updated March 26, 2019
(FILES) In this October 19, 2015 US Air Force photo, a Boeing KC-46A (L) conducts tests of aircraft acceleration and vibration exposure while flying in receiver formation at various speeds and altitudes over Edwards Air Force Base, California. The US Air Force on January 10, 2019, took delivery of its first KC-46A Pegasus tanker, though the new type of aerial refueler remains beset with technical problems and is not fully operational.
Handout / US AIR FORCE / AFP

 

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Southwest Airlines made an emergency landing Tuesday after experiencing an engine problem as it was being ferried from Florida to California, the US Federal Aviation Agency said.

“The aircraft returned and landed safely in Orlando,” the FAA said in a statement, adding that no passengers were on board the aircraft, which was being transferred to Victorville, California for storage.

“The FAA is investigating,” added the agency, which has grounded the Boeing 737 MAX following two deadly accidents involving Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air but continues to allow the planes to be ferried from airport to airport.
