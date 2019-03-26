Boeing 737 MAX Makes Emergency Landing During US Transfer: FAA

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by Southwest Airlines made an emergency landing Tuesday after experiencing an engine problem as it was being ferried from Florida to California, the US Federal Aviation Agency said.

“The aircraft returned and landed safely in Orlando,” the FAA said in a statement, adding that no passengers were on board the aircraft, which was being transferred to Victorville, California for storage.

“The FAA is investigating,” added the agency, which has grounded the Boeing 737 MAX following two deadly accidents involving Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air but continues to allow the planes to be ferried from airport to airport.

AFP