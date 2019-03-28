Maduro Regime Strips Guaido Of Public Office In Venezuela

Venezuela’s auditor general’s office announced Thursday it has stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido, congressional speaker, of the right to hold public office for 15 years.

The move, announced by Auditor General Elvis Amoroso on state television, marked another effort by President Nicolas Maduro’s regime to politically sideline Guaido, who is recognized by the US and 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim president.