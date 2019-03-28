Maduro Regime Strips Guaido Of Public Office In Venezuela

Channels Television  
Updated March 28, 2019
President Nicolas Maduro’s

 

Venezuela’s auditor general’s office announced Thursday it has stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido, congressional speaker, of the right to hold public office for 15 years.

READ ALSO: Guaido Rejects Regime Announcement Stripping Him Of Office In Venezuela

The move, announced by Auditor General Elvis Amoroso on state television, marked another effort by President Nicolas Maduro’s regime to politically sideline Guaido, who is recognized by the US and 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim president.

 



More on World News

Three Killed In Comoros As Opposition And Government Face Off

Guaido Rejects Regime Announcement Stripping Him Of Office In Venezuela

Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns After Faked Threats

US Approves Nuclear Work For Saudi Companies

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV