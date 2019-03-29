We Have No Instruction To Work Against Electoral Process In Rivers – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has faulted the claims that it is working against the electoral process in Rivers State.

The service described the allegations as “fake news” in a statement on Friday by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya.

It said there was no time that it received any instruction from anyone or institution to frustrate effort towards the completion of the process in the state.

The DSS noted that it carried out its duty during the period of the elections in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that there must be no interference with the exercise.

It added that it would remain impartial and work with other stakeholders to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the fake news that it was instructed to work against the completion of the electoral process in Rivers State.

The Service hereby categorically states that it has never received such instructions from any quarters. As a professional agency, it will continue to adhere to the principles of justice and fairness. This is in line with Mr President’s stance on non-interference in the electoral process.

Accordingly, the Service will partner with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a level playing ground for all the contestants in the interest of peace and stability of the country.

Peter AFUNANYA

Public Relations Officer,

Department of State Services,

National Headquarters,

Abuja

29th March 2019