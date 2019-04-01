#EndSARS: This Evil Act Has Been Endured For Long, SARS Must Leave Us – Nigerians React

The tragedy which struck on Olu Aboderin Street, Onipetesi area of Lagos State, on Sunday has stirred protests across social media, with Nigerians demanding the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

SARS operatives from the Lagos State Police Command allegedly shot and killed a young man identified as Kolade Johnson.

Reports suggest that operatives stormed an eatery in the area to arrest a man, who was watching a live English Premiership League football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sources said the victim who was a friend of the man to be arrested, challenged the operatives on why they would cart away his friend and one of the SARS operatives allegedly shot him dead.

Angry youths took to the streets in protest of the killing.

They blocked the two sides of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and set up bonfires, causing traffic gridlock in the process.

The protest did not, however, stop on the streets, as many Nigerians, groups, and organizations took to social media to protest and seek redress for the killing.

