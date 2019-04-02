AGF, Finance Minister, Others Attend Unveiling Of VOARS

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, as well as the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Tuesday attended the unveiling of the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularisation Scheme (VOARS).

The event, which held in Abuja, was part of efforts to by the Federal Government to increase the nation’s tax base.

It was also attended by the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, among others.

The VOARS is aimed at encouraging foreign investments to develop infrastructure in Nigeria.

