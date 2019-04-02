Updates: Governorship Election Results For Rivers
The much-awaited collation of results from the Rivers State governorship election is underway in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga, has declared the center open and results are beginning to trickle in.
Below are the results so far, for the two leading contenders in the governorship race.
PHALGA
20 Wards,
Registered Voters 485238, Accredited Voters 57183,
AAC 11866
PDP 40197
Total Valid Votes 55523
Rejected Votes 1620
Total Vote Cast 57143
Ikwerre LGA
13 Wards, Elections did not hold in 2 Wards
Registered Voters 151390
Accredited Voters 22885
AAC 5660
PDP 14938
Rejected Votes 1125
Total Votes Cast 22885
Andoni LGA
11 Wards
Total Registered Voters 124316
Accredited Voters 102959
AAC 5335
PDP 92056
Total Valid Votes 101481
Rejected Votes 1446
Total Votes Cast 102927
Oyigbo LGA
10 Wards
Reg 109095
Accredited 42317
AAC 32026
PDP 8652
Total Valid Votes 41984
Total Rejected Votes 333
Total Votes Cast 42317
Eleme LGA
10 Wards
2 Wards Cancelled due to Violence
Registered Voters 89751
Accredited Voters 16040
AAC 2748
PDP 9560
Valid Votes 14349
Rejected Votes 1691
Total Votes Cast 16040
2 Wards Cancelled
Total Registered voters 27581
Total Affected Polling Units 24