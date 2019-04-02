Updates: Governorship Election Results For Rivers

The much-awaited collation of results from the Rivers State governorship election is underway in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga, has declared the center open and results are beginning to trickle in.

Below are the results so far, for the two leading contenders in the governorship race.

PHALGA

20 Wards,

Registered Voters 485238, Accredited Voters 57183,

AAC 11866

PDP 40197

Total Valid Votes 55523

Rejected Votes 1620

Total Vote Cast 57143

Ikwerre LGA

13 Wards, Elections did not hold in 2 Wards

Registered Voters 151390

Accredited Voters 22885

AAC 5660

PDP 14938

Rejected Votes 1125

Total Votes Cast 22885

Andoni LGA

11 Wards

Total Registered Voters 124316

Accredited Voters 102959

AAC 5335

PDP 92056

Total Valid Votes 101481

Rejected Votes 1446

Total Votes Cast 102927

Oyigbo LGA

10 Wards

Reg 109095

Accredited 42317

AAC 32026

PDP 8652

Total Valid Votes 41984

Total Rejected Votes 333

Total Votes Cast 42317

Eleme LGA

10 Wards

2 Wards Cancelled due to Violence

Registered Voters 89751

Accredited Voters 16040

AAC 2748

PDP 9560

Valid Votes 14349

Rejected Votes 1691

Total Votes Cast 16040

2 Wards Cancelled

Total Registered voters 27581

Total Affected Polling Units 24