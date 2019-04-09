PHOTOS: Fashola Inspects Ongoing Housing Projects In Abuja

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Monday inspected the progress of work and quality of materials used for the construction of Federal Government housing projects in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister, in company with some government officials, toured the Federal Mortgage Bank Real Estate Development Funding Project, the Ministry of Power Works and Housing Site for the National Housing Project, and the Housing Project by the Federal Housing Authority.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: FG Spends Over Five Billion Naira On Aviation Fire Training Facility

Fashola who was billed to inspect the National Housing Program Project was unable to visit the site due to the ‘Stop Work’ order on the building.

He ordered that the construction be stopped and the buildings vacated, pending when he sees documents proving that the issues have been resolved.

See photos below: