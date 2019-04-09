Police Beef Up Security After Ondo Bank Robbery

Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have beefed up security In Ondo State after an eleven-man gang attacked a branch of First Bank in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area, killing seven people.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when robbers reportedly stormed the town, shooting sporadically and broke the bank’s security doors with an explosive device.

The robbery operation was said to have lasted for about an hour, throwing the entire community into fear and panic.

The bank is said to be the only commercial bank in Idoani, serving the other neighboring towns as well.

Seven persons including bank officials, customers, and police were killed in the process.

Although one person suspected to be a member of the robbery gang has been apprehended but the Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Femi Joseph said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing robbers.

The entire town of Idoani is presently in a state of mourning as a result of the those that were killed during the attack.

See Photos Below: