Senate Approves Bill On Establishment Of Federal University Of Agriculture, Zuru

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

The bill passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate after a report by the committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND.

3. Report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 686) by Senator Barau Jibrin.

— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 10, 2019

It (the bill) was sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Deputy Senate Leader representing Kebbi South.

Chairman of the committee Sen Barau I. Jibrin (Kano) presented the report containing recommendations for the establishment of the university and was seconded by Sen Bassey Akpan.

READ ALSO: 2019 Budget: Saraki Gives Senate Committee Thursday To Submit Report

Senator Akpan Bassey seconds that the Senate does consider the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State (Est, etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 686).

— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 10, 2019

The bill was adopted and approved by the Senate presided over by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In his remarks on the floor of the Senate, sponsor of the bill, Sen Na’Allah said: “The potentials that Zamfara, Zuru, and part of Niger represent as far as this university is concern, in view of the fact that there are indications that there will be foreign investment that will even assist the university. I think Nigerians should be happy with this.”

He thanked the Senate President, the Majority Leader and his colleagues for their support