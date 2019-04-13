Officials Postpone Standard Liege-Anderlecht Game Over Fans Protest

Channels Television  
Updated April 13, 2019
Security members stand past fireworks as smoke billows from the pitch during the Play-off 1 on day 4 (out of 10) of the “Jupiler Pro League” Belgian championship football match between Standard de Liege and RSC Anderlecht in Liege on April 12, 2019. VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP

 

Anderlecht’s Belgian championship match at Standard Liege on Friday was halted after visiting fans hurled smoke bombs and other objects onto the pitch with their team losing 2-0 and down to 10 men.

The riot erupted in the fourth round of the championship playoff minileague.  Standard took the lead with  goals by Razvan Marin after 22 minutes and Paul-Jose Mpoku from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, Belgian media said.

Anderlecht’s Kara Mbodji received a red card after conceding the penalty.

READ ALSO: EPL: Moura’s Hat-Trick Lifts Spurs Into Third Place

“With complete understanding for the unsatisfactory results, I truly denounce this behaviour,” Pro League president Marc Coucke said on the Anderlecht twitter account

“Football is a game of intense emotions in defeat and victory, but never aggression. Apologies to all those who love football and especially the peaceful supporters of RSCA,” Coucke wrote.

AFP



More on Sports

EPL: Moura’s Hat-Trick Lifts Spurs Into Third Place

AFCON 2019: Rohr, Musa Describe Group B As ‘Tough’

Liverpool Great Smith Dies At 74

AFCON 2019: Nigeria Gets ‘Comfortable’ Group As Cameroon Faces Four-Times Winners Ghana

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV