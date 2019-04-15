Keyamo: ‘Why Drag Adeleke When Buhari Does Not Need WAEC Certificate’ – Nigerians React

Reactions have trailed a comment by Festus Keyamo (SAN) suggesting that one does not need to have a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria. 

Keyamo who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics argued that beyond the WAEC certificate, there are other levels of qualification to run for the post of President in Nigeria.

The Senior Advocate’s comment stirred varied reactions across the nation.

Following his interview and comment which some have termed as controversial, Nigerians took to social media to air their views on the subject matter, many holding views that were at variance with that of Keyamo.

Below are some reactions as polled from Twitter.

In defence of his statement on Channels Television, Keyamo has also taken to Twitter to shed more light on the certificate issue.

Below are Keyamo’s tweets in which he further clarified how the issue of not having a WAEC certificate differs from the forgery of a certificate as with the case of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.



