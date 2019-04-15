Keyamo: ‘Why Drag Adeleke When Buhari Does Not Need WAEC Certificate’ – Nigerians React

Reactions have trailed a comment by Festus Keyamo (SAN) suggesting that one does not need to have a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.

Keyamo who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics argued that beyond the WAEC certificate, there are other levels of qualification to run for the post of President in Nigeria.

The Senior Advocate’s comment stirred varied reactions across the nation.

Following his interview and comment which some have termed as controversial, Nigerians took to social media to air their views on the subject matter, many holding views that were at variance with that of Keyamo.

Below are some reactions as polled from Twitter.

WAEC and INEC since you started it for Osun State, fear God, and start Operations Check your Certificates. We are checking it all over Nigeria, for anyone in political appointments. No exception. No one is untouchable. You started it, not for one person — Oyetutu Osibajo (@oyetutuola) April 15, 2019

If you know Buhari doesn’t need WAEC certificate to be President, why did you drag Senator Adeleke to Court over WAEC certificate? 😂😂😂 — Sam Eba ® (@SamEba_) April 15, 2019

When some of us said “you don’t need waec certificate to be Nigeria’s President”,they thought we only wanted to smuggle Buhari into aso rock! pic.twitter.com/gMuOdLrPmE — montfort (@clementAbel7) April 15, 2019

Buhari may not need a WAEC certificate to contest but once he swore to an affidavit or presented a form indicating that his qualifications include WAEC it becomes a different matter. Or has he withdrawn his WAEC claim?This is a matter of perjury and not whether he is qualified. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 15, 2019

If WAEC is not necessary, then we are wasting our time even doing NYSC. This Kayode guy is a joke and a huge fool. Disgrace to a nation, this nation doesn’t value education and knowledge… — ɮǟʟɖ ɮɨʟʟɨօռǟɨʀɛ💰 (@makmo_thriller) April 15, 2019

WAEC is not necessary, just speak and write English to INEC taste. pic.twitter.com/3iMXI73aCT — BELZEEZ 🆖 (@iambelzeez) April 15, 2019

Hmmmm 🤔 🤔 one does not need waec to be president in this country but one small bank that wants to pay u peanut change will be demanding for certificates of your intestines. Huh! Giant of Africa indeed.. — CHOSEN ONE 💗💗💗💗 (@Chiblessed23) April 15, 2019

According to Section 318 of the Constitution, if INEC deems it fit, a ‘Freedom Certificate’ from Baba Suraju, the mechanic, for your 7 years apprenticeship under him, can be a “School Certificate”. Argue with your Constitution please. pic.twitter.com/BZhjxSaJLl — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 15, 2019

Before Election:

1. “Buhari doesn’t have a WAEC result..”~ PDP

2. “Buhari is dead, the Buhari in the villa is Jubrin from Sudan..”~ PDP After Election:

3.”Atiku not a Nigerian, can’t be president..”~APC Only a shameless hypocrite will believe 1&2 and wail on 3. — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) April 14, 2019

What is the essence of getting a School certificate (Waec) when you can become the President with a primary school certificate. Chaiii Naija na wa..

This our Constitution is an error. — Collins O✌️ (@OkoroCollins11) April 15, 2019

As it stands now, anyone who wants to become a president (highest office) doesn’t even need to have WAEC, he can just show INEC his primary six certificate & he will be allowed to contest, wonders 🙆🙆. But a graduate will have to bring Bsc & Nysc certificate to apply for 50k job — Kindly Follow Back (@Naijadailyfeedx) April 15, 2019

.@OfficialAPCNg took Senator Adeleke to Court, alleging that he had no certificate, now a shameless Festus (Stephanie Otobo) @FKeyamo is arguing that @MBuhari DOES NOT need a WAEC certificate to be President. It’s like saying you need a certificate to be gateman but not to be MD! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 15, 2019

In defence of his statement on Channels Television, Keyamo has also taken to Twitter to shed more light on the certificate issue.

Below are Keyamo’s tweets in which he further clarified how the issue of not having a WAEC certificate differs from the forgery of a certificate as with the case of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.

Yes. Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution defines “School Certificate or its equivalent” to mean primary 6 School Leaving Certificate plus the ability to just speak, write, understand and communicate in English language to the satisfaction of INEC. No WAEC certificate is needed https://t.co/kUMUCZbF5i — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 14, 2019

By the definition of “School Certificate or its equivalent” in section 318 of the 1999 const. u don’t need a WAEC certificate to become President or Governor, but if you present a FORGED WAEC or other certificate to INEC for any office you will be disqualified. #OsunStateScenario — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 15, 2019

Forgery occurs when the supposed author of a document denies ever making it or denies its authenticity. WAEC has confirmed the authenticity of PMB’s certificate by issuing an attestation of it. Case closed. In #OsunCaseScenario WAEC has denied the authenticity. See d difference? — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 15, 2019