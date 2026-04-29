IATA Unveils Keyamo As One Of Africa’s Top Four Aviators

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has unveiled the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as one of Africa’s top four most prominent aviators.

Keyamo was unveiled on Wednesday by IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, during a special session of the IATA Focus Africa Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

READ ALSO: [ICAO] Nigeria Scores 91.4% In Aviation Safety Rating

Earlier today, at a special session at the ongoing IATA Focus Africa Conference holding in Addis Ababa, I was unveiled by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as one of Africa’s top four prominent aviators. The announcement was made by IATA’s Regional Vice President… pic.twitter.com/3N1ZzfmTxo — Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) April 29, 2026 Advertisement

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In his address, Alawadhi cited Keyamo’s cutting-edge policy direction, strategic reforms, and unwavering commitment to global aviation standards as the basis for the recognition.

He highlighted Nigeria’s effective administration of the Cape Town Convention and the IDERA framework, as well as its impressive 91.4% score in ICAO safety oversight, positioning Nigeria among the leading aviation nations in Africa.

“This recognition reflects purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and measurable progress. Nigeria’s aviation sector is clearly on a transformative path,” Alawadhi told the gathering.

According to the IATA vice president, Keyamo’s proactive engagement with global stakeholders and swift resolution of longstanding industry challenges have significantly improved investor confidence and operational stability within Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

Apart from Keyamo, others who were recognised include: Principal Secretary, the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Kenya, Teresia Malokwe; the Director of Civil Aviation/CEO, the South African Civil Aviation Authority, Poppy Khosa; and Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew.

The development, Keyamo’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said, underscored the continental recognition of his principal’s leadership and reforms.

“Keyamo’s inclusion in this elite group further reinforces Nigeria’s rising profile as a key driver of aviation transformation on the continent. His leadership has been marked by policy clarity, international collaboration, and decisive actions that continue to reposition Nigeria’s aviation industry for sustainable growth,” Moshood said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The recognition of these distinguished aviation leaders reflects IATA’s commitment to celebrating excellence, innovation, and impactful leadership across Africa’s aviation landscape.

The Focus Africa Conference, with the theme “Elevating Aviation Safety, Connectivity and Operational Efficiency in Africa”, is seen as a platform for shaping the future of aviation across Africa.

A New Rating

Last week, Nigeria recorded a 91.4% aviation safety rating after an assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM).

The rating was one of Nigeria’s strongest performances in recent years. It is one of the highest safety ratings Nigeria has achieved under ICAO evaluations since 1960.

It followed an audit in which all aviation agencies and airlines in Nigeria were assessed and certified safe based on the findings of the ICAO visiting team.

The ICVM team was in Nigeria for its on-site safety oversight audit. It was a follow-up to the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP), carried out between August and September 2023.

The audit is a platform that identifies Nigeria’s internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as the external opportunities and threats that may impact its statutory mandate of safety oversight responsibilities, safe aircraft operations, and public safety.

That feat drew accolades from several quarters, including President Bola Tinubu, who described Nigeria’s rating as “impressive”.

He lauded the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the feat. According to him, the rating affirms Nigeria’s aviation safety standards and makes it a more attractive destination for investment in aviation infrastructure, maintenance facilities, and airline operations.