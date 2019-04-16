Court Orders INEC To Stop Further Actions On Imo North Senatorial Election

A Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from taking further steps on the Imo North Senatorial election.

The electoral body disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday by its National Commissioner and member of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

Haruna noted that INEC had concluded its investigation into the allegations of misconduct that played out in the election which held on February 23, 2019.

According to him, INEC is in possession of the report submitted by its probe panel it will ‘stay action’ as a result of the court order.

The INEC official explained that the electoral body has received an ex parte order following a case instituted against it by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The statement read, “Further to our statement of 4th April 2019 on the setting up of a Committee by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to investigate the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the Imo North Senatorial election, the Commission wishes to inform the public that the Committee has completed its assignment.

“However, the Commission has been served with an ex parte order halting further action on the matter.

“The order. issued by the Federal High Court Abuja on 9* April 20l9. specifically ordered the Commission to stay ‘ALL FURTHER PROCEEDINGS AND ACTIONS by the Respondent (INEC) pertaining, relating or connected with the declaration of Imo North Senatorial District election results of 23 February and 9 March 2019, pending the determination of the application for prohibition’.

“The case, which was instituted by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu. the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate against INEC a day after it set up Committee, has been adjourned to 30 April 20l9 for hearing.”