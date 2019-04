Cathedral bells rang out across France on Wednesday evening in support of Notre-Dame, at the exact time a devastating blaze struck the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece in Paris on Monday.

The bells of Marseille’s Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica were among those rung at 6.50 pm (1650 GMT). Earlier the Conference of French Bishops said on Twitter that all cathedral bells nationwide would ring in “solidarity with the diocese of Paris”.